IP Firm, Attys Owe $346K In Payroll Taxes, US Says

By Anna Scott Farrell (December 6, 2022, 1:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. government asked a D.C. federal court Tuesday to force a law firm specializing in intellectual property to pay $346,000 in payroll taxes and penalties, saying the firm and its managing partners have not paid the bill in full since 2016....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS