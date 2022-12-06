Ohio Justices Say Fleeing Doc Can't Wait Out Med Mal Suits

By Eric Heisig (December 6, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- A split Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday said the time limit to file medical malpractice claims can be extended if the medical practitioner being sued absconds from the state, a ruling that is expected to revive many lawsuits against a Cincinnati surgeon who fled following his indictment....

