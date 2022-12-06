7th Circ. Vexed By Teacher's Bid To Revive Union Dues Suit

By Lauraann Wood (December 6, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday seemed hesitant to revive an English teacher's lawsuit looking to recoup union dues she paid before learning membership was optional, saying she seems to have voluntarily authorized the payments by signing and submitting her application....

