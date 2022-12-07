NJ Clamps Down On Unregistered Cannabis Stock Trades

By Jonathan Capriel (December 7, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- A "bogus" cannabis stockbrokerage firm is violating state law by selling unregistered securities bundles and using forged documents to gain an air of legitimacy, according to New Jersey's attorney general, who on Tuesday ordered the firm to cease activities....

