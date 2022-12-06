Split 9th Circ. Lets Insurers Off The Hook In Fish Co. Dispute

By Josh Liberatore (December 6, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- A split Ninth Circuit affirmed on Tuesday that a seafood wholesaler isn't entitled to insurance coverage because it failed to cooperate with a claim investigation over its losses from a damaged fish-processing ship, with a dissenting judge warning the decision could incentivize harmful behavior from insurers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS