Virtual NY Supreme Court Civil Hearings Opened To Public

By Andrea Keckley (December 7, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- Following threats of litigation from the New York Civil Liberties Union, the state's Office of Court Administration announced that the New York court system will launch a portal for members of the public to request access to virtual state supreme court civil proceedings....

