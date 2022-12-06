Michigan Says Auto Co. Can't File Old Losses Under New Tax

By Danielle Ferguson (December 6, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- An attorney for the Michigan tax department on Tuesday pointed to a typo in his opposing counsel's brief to start up his argument that an auto parts company can't claim a $12.8 million tax credit for business losses, telling a panel of state appeals court judges that the business was not in fact participating in the tax program at issue. ...

