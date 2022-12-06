Grayscale, Affiliate Sued In Del. As Bitcoin Fallout Widens

By Jeff Montgomery (December 6, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- Affiliates of investment adviser Fir Tree Capital Management LP sued Grayscale Investments LLC and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in Delaware's Court of Chancery on Tuesday, citing longstanding questions about Grayscale's allegedly conflicted, insider-controlled management and failure to answer questions about fund liquidity and operating costs....

