Ad Co. Sues Rival Over 'Largest Female-Owned' Agency Claim

By Craig Clough (December 7, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- Advertising agency Quigley on Tuesday filed a suit in California federal court against another advertising company, accusing the rival of falsely representing itself as "the largest female-owned full-service advertising agency" although "verifiable facts" establish Quigley as the agency who can rightfully make that claim....

