Juul Founders Say NY's Illict Marketing Claims Must Fall

By Stewart Bishop (December 6, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- The founders of Juul Labs Inc. told a New York appeals court on Tuesday that the state lacks personal jurisdiction to sue them over the e-cigarette maker's alleged youth-focused marketing efforts and deception about the nicotine content in its products....

