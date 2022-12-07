FDA's Food Program Lacks Leadership, Report Says

By Dave Simpson (December 7, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's food program has no clear leader and must act more boldly with its budget, data sharing, and use of its mandatory recall authority, according to a report that the agency commissioned following the infant formula shortage earlier this year....

