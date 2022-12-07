Celsius Customers Must Wait For Return Of Funds In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (December 7, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge declined to rule in favor of Celsius Network account holders in their bid to have crypto holdings on the platform released, saying the debtor created the account type in question too close to its bankruptcy filing and clawback actions may be filed in the future....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS