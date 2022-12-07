SPAC Sues TradeStation, Monex In Del. For Deal 'Betrayal'

By Jeff Montgomery (December 7, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- A special-purpose acquisition company that aimed to take TradeStation Group Inc. public in a $1.43 billion deal earlier this year has instead sued the Florida-based financial trading platform and its Tokyo-based parent, Monex Group Inc., in Delaware Chancery Court for allegedly working to kill the deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS