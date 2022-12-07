SEC To Unveil Plan For Major Stock Market Overhaul

By Jessica Corso (December 7, 2022, 9:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to introduce sweeping changes next week to the way stocks are bought and sold in what Chair Gary Gensler is billing as the first major overhaul of the equity market rules in nearly two decades....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS