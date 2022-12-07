Fed. Circ. Balks At $5.9M Legal Tab For Finjan In Patent Fight

By Kelly Lienhard (December 7, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit examined a lower court's decision to order Finjan Inc. to pay $5.9 million in legal fees to Juniper Networks Inc. in a patent dispute, questioning during Wednesday's oral arguments if the cybersecurity company should be forced to cover litigation costs for both damages and infringement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS