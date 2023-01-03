Product Liability Cases To Watch In 2023

By Emily Field (January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- One case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court has wide implications for where plaintiffs can bring product liability claims, and attorneys are also watching the effects of 3M's decision to place a subsidiary in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it fights claims over allegedly defective combat earplugs. There's also new but novel litigation over claims that social media harms teenagers' mental health....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS