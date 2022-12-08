Hartford Unit Can't Upend Energy Co.'s IP Suit Coverage Win

By Hope Patti (December 8, 2022, 1:06 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge refused to rethink a recent decision that a Hartford unit must defend an energy consulting company and its employee accused of copyright infringement, saying the insurer has not identified newly discovered evidence or a manifest error of law that would warrant reconsideration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS