WNBA Star Griner Freed From Russia In Prisoner Swap

By Alex Lawson (December 8, 2022, 8:44 AM EST) -- WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was freed from a Russian penal colony in a swap for imprisoned arms dealer Viktor Bout, officials in both countries confirmed Thursday, ending a monthslong saga that began with the Phoenix Mercury center's detention for drug smuggling....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS