Liberty Mutual Faces Spyware Suit Over Website Tracking

By Ganesh Setty (December 8, 2022, 3:43 PM EST) -- Liberty Mutual was hit with a proposed class action Thursday in Pennsylvania court accusing it of violating the state's electronic surveillance law by recording users' interactions with the insurer's website "as if someone is looking over a class member's shoulder" while a user browses....

