Biosciences Co. Says 3 Ex-CEOs Pilfered Cardiac Test IP

By Brian Steele (December 12, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- A California biosciences firm sued three of its ex-CEOs in Delaware Chancery Court for allegedly stealing trade secrets related to its "crown jewel" heart disease test, defrauding investors, and trying to skirt a legal judgment last year with an "unauthorized" bankruptcy....

