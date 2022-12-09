GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Michele Gorman (December 9, 2022, 3:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requested that public companies include in disclosures to investors their exposure and risk to the cryptocurrency market, and the Federal Trade Commission moved to block Microsoft's planned nearly $69 billion buyout of game developer Activision Blizzard....

