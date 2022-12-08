House Probe Rips Snyder, NFL For Toxic Workplace In Report

By David Steele (December 8, 2022, 1:40 PM EST) -- The NFL's Washington Commanders and owner Dan Snyder subjected team employees to a "deeply entrenched toxic work culture" for more than two decades, all while the league gave them cover by mishandling its own investigation and burying the results, according to a scathing report by a congressional committee released on Thursday....

