Google Gets Fed. Circ. To Nix Patent Claims Upheld By PTAB

By Ryan Davis (December 8, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday partly reversed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding some claims of a communications patent challenged by Google, finding them invalid because they are identical to claims in another patent that the board previously found obvious....

