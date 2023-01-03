4 International Arbitration Trends To Watch In 2023

By Caroline Simson (January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- Following 2022, a banner year in international arbitration that saw a foreign discovery statute narrowed and a shift in political attitudes toward the Energy Charter Treaty, 2023 will likely be just as busy. Here are some trends to watch in the new year....

