Novavax Brass Sued In Del. For Touting Failed COVID Vaccine

By Katie Buehler (December 9, 2022, 5:19 PM EST) -- A Novavax Inc. shareholder has accused the biotechnology company's former executives and board members of profiting off of misleading statements about its effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, claiming in Delaware Chancery Court the executives repeatedly participated in insider trading to profit off the rosy predictions. ...

