Real Estate Rumors: Shift5, Silver Creek, Resnicoff Family

By Andrew McIntyre (December 9, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- Cybersecurity firm Shift5 is taking additional space in Rossyln, Virginia, an unincorporated area in Arlington County, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The company is expanding its footprint at 1100 Wilson Blvd., which is owned by Monday Properties, from 11,883 square feet to a new total of 19,840 square feet, according to the report....

