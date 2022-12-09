Financier Argues Vatican Property Deal Stories Defamatory

By Joanne Faulkner (December 9, 2022, 7:55 PM GMT) -- Lawyers representing an Italian financier urged a London judge on Friday to rule that readers of stories run by an Italian publisher would think that Raffaele Mincione may be guilty of financial criminal wrongdoing, in the first stage of a defamation trial....

