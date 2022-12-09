Tort Profs Raise Alarm In Justices' Strike Damage Review

By Braden Campbell (December 9, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court risks introducing "conceptual confusion" into federal labor law's supremacy over state tort law in its review of unions' liability for strike-induced property damage, tort scholars warned in one of several briefs backing a Teamsters unit in a dispute over liability for spoiled concrete....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS