SmileDirectClub Can't Use Plan Denials To Show Defamation

By Celeste Bott (December 9, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate panel won't revive a suit brought by Smile Direct Club claiming Delta Dental conspired to defame its clear aligner therapy and teledentistry platform and interfered with its business, saying statements the network made in coverage denial letters are protected by qualified privilege....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS