Bayer Asks Chancery To Toss Merck's Talc Liability Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (December 19, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- Merck & Co. Inc. "absolutely and irrevocably" promised to retain Dr. Scholl's consumer talc liability claims when it sold the foot powder brand to Bayer AG in 2014, the German pharmaceutical maker said Monday, urging Delaware's Chancery Court to reject Merck's claims that the liabilities transferred to Bayer after seven years....

