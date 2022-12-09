4th Circ. Affirms Win For Insurers In Hot Air Balloon Accident

By Emily Enfinger (December 9, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit panel affirmed a district court decision limiting insurance claims to $100,000 for two passengers who were injured in a hot air balloon accident, agreeing with the insurer's argument that their status as "passengers" limited the monetary recovery they were entitled to....

