Unvaxxed NY Judge Sues Court Over 'Exile' From Courthouse

By Elliot Weld (December 9, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- A New York judge who flouted a ban on entering his courthouse over his lack of vaccination against COVID-19 has filed suit in Manhattan federal court against the state court system after he was denied a religious exemption and had his judicial duties reduced to lesser hearings....

