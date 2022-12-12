Taiwanese Co. Wants Out Of Sysco's US Trade Secrets Suit

By Brian Steele (December 12, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- The former owner of a manufacturer that Sysco Machinery Corp. sued for allegedly stealing trade secrets wants a Massachusetts federal court to remove it from the litigation, arguing that its only connection to the Bay State is that it joined a video conference last year with Freyr Battery of Cambridge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS