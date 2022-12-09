3rd Circ. Affirms Takeda's Nix Of Prevacid Antitrust Claims

By Dave Simpson (December 9, 2022, 9:49 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit affirmed a lower court decision nixing allegations from Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc. that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. used sham patent litigation to delay generic competition for its heartburn medication Prevacid, ruling Friday that the litigation was not objectively baseless....

