Sonos Sues For Refund Of China Duty On Exempted Speakers

By Gina Kim (December 9, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- Audio manufacturing giant Sonos Inc. sued the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the Court of International Trade on Friday in an effort to claw back nearly $230,000 in refunds for tariffs it said it paid to import speakers from China, which were actually exempt from such fees. ...

