SEC Wants DC Circ. To Deny Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Challenge

By Sarah Jarvis (December 12, 2022, 10:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked the D.C. Circuit to deny Grayscale Investments' bid to review the agency's denial of an exchange-traded fund that holds bitcoin, stressing the proposed fund is different from futures exchange-traded products it has previously approved....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS