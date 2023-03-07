Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Hogan Lovells

By Renee Hickman (March 7, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells led the Walton-Penner family in its record-setting acquisition of the NFL's Denver Broncos, advised the Tampa Bay Lightning and its owner in one of the first private equity investments in NHL history and advised the founder and CEO of health care group Cognosante on her acquisition of a controlling interest in a National Women's Soccer League team, placing it among Law360's 2022 Sports & Betting Groups of the Year....

