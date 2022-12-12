Briton Wanted For $99M Wine Fraud Fights Extradition

By Sophia Dourou (December 12, 2022, 5:52 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for a British businessman accused of swindling investors out of $99 million by persuading them to make interest-bearing loans using valuable wine collections as collateral told a court on Monday he would not get a fair trial in the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS