Edible's Bid To Drop TM Suit A 'Misdirection,' Opponents Say

By Lauraann Wood (December 12, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- Edible Arrangements' attempt to voluntarily toss its lawsuit targeting Incredibles-brand cannabis products is a transparent bid to avoid an "inevitable" summary judgment defeat and fee obligations in a trademark case it knows it can't prove, the target of the suit said Sunday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS