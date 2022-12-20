How DC Became A Consumer Protection Pioneer

By Katie Buehler (December 20, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- The District of Columbia attorney general made headlines last month by filing a novel consumer protection lawsuit aimed at holding the Washington Commanders and the NFL liable for covering up toxic workplace allegations at the franchise, but the case is just the latest of a series spanning eight years that has catapulted D.C. to the forefront of consumer protection law....

