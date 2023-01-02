M&A Falls Back Down To Earth, Faces New Challenges In 2023

By Elaine Briseño (January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- The world of mergers and acquisitions in 2022 in many ways mirrored what was happening in every other facet of life — it resumed with normality, with deal-making numbers falling back down to Earth after skyrocketing in 2021, and experts say that despite challenges like inflation and elevated interest rates, the M&A market will remain healthy in 2023....

