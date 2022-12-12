US Steel's Boot Requirement Ignored Disability, Suit Says

By Emmy Freedman (December 12, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- U.S. Steel Corp. violated federal disability bias law when it blew off a lab technician's repeated requests for special boots to accommodate a foot deformity and made her take leave, the technician said in a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS