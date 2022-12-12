Atty's 'Rambling Tirade' On Court Mask Rule Gets Suit Tossed

By Chris Villani (December 12, 2022, 2:15 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts attorney lost his bid to be granted an exception from a state court mask rule after a judge ruled Monday that the lawyer's "rambling and hyperbolic tirade" of a complaint did not state any disability from which he allegedly suffers....

