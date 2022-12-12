Ohio Judge Facing Sanction 'Harmed' Defendants, Panel Says

By Eric Heisig (December 12, 2022, 3:16 PM EST) -- An ethics board has recommended a Cleveland-area judge's law license, as well as his ability to preside from the bench, be suspended for one year after finding that he committed dozens of violations of judicial and attorney conduct rules, including mocking a defendant's ethnicity and coercing two others into taking pleas....

