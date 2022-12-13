Ga. Family Sues Over Father's Kratom-Linked Death

By Jonathan Capriel (December 13, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- A woman who claims her husband died after consuming powdered kratom bought from Georgia shops is suing the herbal supplement's manufacturers and retailers claiming they've known for at least 10 years that kratom is dangerous....

