High Court Won't Hear MSU's Title IX Swim Team Appeal

By Dorothy Atkins (December 12, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to consider Michigan State University's challenge to a split Sixth Circuit decision on how colleges should calculate gender equality under the landmark Title IX civil rights law, keeping alive student-athletes' lawsuit challenging MSU's elimination of its women's swimming and diving team....

