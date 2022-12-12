Voyager Says FTX Deal Officially Dead, $5M Deposit Held

By Vince Sullivan (December 12, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency investment platform Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. told a New York court that its proposed $1.44 billion sale of assets to digital exchange FTX US is officially off in light of the purchaser's own collapse and Chapter 11 filing last month....

