Ohio Court Revives Allergic Reaction Medical Malpractice Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (December 12, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- A hospital and its medical staff can not escape a malpractice suit filed by a patient given a drug she warned providers she was allergic to, an Ohio state appeals court ruled Monday, rejecting their argument that her claims were time-barred by one day....

