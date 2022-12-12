US Trustee Slams FTX's Ch. 11 Bid To Shield Customer Names

By Rick Archer (December 12, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office objected Monday to FTX's motion to file the identities of creditors in its Chapter 11 case under seal, saying it was unnecessary to protect the creditors and would set a bad precedent for the cryptocurrency exchange's case and other bankruptcies....

