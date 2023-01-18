IP Group Of The Year: Erise

By Jack Rodgers (January 18, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Erise IP's intellectual property group secured several consecutive victories in the Eastern District of Texas this past year, successfully defending major companies like Sony and NetScout Systems against millions in potential damages and earning the group a spot among Law360's 2022 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year....

